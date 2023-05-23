FS - QNAP NAS TS-423D-4GB - Upgraded to 8GB + 2x4TB WD Red

L

lukeintheo

Weaksauce
Joined
May 27, 2021
Messages
108
I'm looking to sell my NAS that was used only as my plex server for light movie watch. I've upgraded to another stick of 4gb for a total of 8gb.

More info from the Manufacturer: https://www.qnap.com/en-us/product/ts-253d

1.jpg2.jpg3.jpg

Heatware here: https://www.heatware.com/u/98808/to

450 with the hard drives shipped CONUS - Paypal F&F.

Thanks
 
