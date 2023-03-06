FS: QD OLED SONY 65 A95K TV with about 4yrs extended warranty - $2,200

I'm moving soonish, and have for your consideration:

$2,200.


My 65A95K SONY QD OLED with about 4yrs extended warranty. It includes everything and the retail box.

I never used the stand, the included camera, or remote. It was only wall mounted, and I operated it with my Harmony remote.

I'm a big SONY TV fan. This is the best TV I've ever owned.

I'm willing to sell it to make my move easier when the time comes.

I can deliver locally (zip 07083), within reasonable distance, meetups and pickups are welcome.

Everything is in excellent working condition complete with retail box, packaging, and accessories.

I am a US Marine, and an honest seller with many online references. I have sold many big ticket items here, and on eBay, US Audiomart, Audiogon, AudioScienceReview, AVS, and various other forums. I can provide references and pictures upon request to weed out scammers, and tire kickers. Thank you for your consideration.
 
PRICE DROP!

Price adjusted, a little, but do note "with about 4yrs extended warranty"
 
