FS: PVX Thunderbolt3 to m.2, i3-8100, LattePanda Alpha 864a w/m3-8100Y

prices are shipped. paypal fees are not included. feel free to shoot me offers



i3-8100 - 90$



- LattePanda Alpha 864a - this is the newer version with the m3-8100Y. has windows installed on the eMMC, hasnt been activated. wifi antenna are missing - they were attached to a case I no longer have. otherwise complete with all accessories and box. very light use on the board, like new - 350$



MyDigitalSSD PVX - external thunderbolt 3 to NVME SSD - blazing fast, expand your base model mac mini or macbook storage - 90$



edit: removed sold items