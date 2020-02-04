FS: PVX Thunderbolt3 to m.2, i3-8100, LattePanda Alpha 864a w/m3-8100Y

prices are shipped. paypal fees are not included. feel free to shoot me offers

i3-8100 - 90$

- LattePanda Alpha 864a - this is the newer version with the m3-8100Y. has windows installed on the eMMC, hasnt been activated. wifi antenna are missing - they were attached to a case I no longer have. otherwise complete with all accessories and box. very light use on the board, like new - 350$

MyDigitalSSD PVX - external thunderbolt 3 to NVME SSD - blazing fast, expand your base model mac mini or macbook storage - 90$

edit: removed sold items
 
Last edited:
where were you the past month! I woulda bought both those ram sets.

