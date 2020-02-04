FS: PVX Thunderbolt3 to m.2, i3-8100, LattePanda Alpha 864a w/m3-8100Y, and more!

prices are shipped. paypal fees are not included. feel free to shoot me offers



i3-8100 - 90$



- LattePanda Alpha 864a - this is the newer version with the m3-8100Y. has windows installed on the eMMC, hasnt been activated. wifi antenna are missing - they were attached to a case I no longer have. otherwise complete with all accessories and box. very light use on the board, like new - 350$



MyDigitalSSD PVX - external thunderbolt 3 to NVME SSD - blazing fast storage, just add your own NVME SSD - 90$



Sapphire Pulse RX580 8G - bought new, never gamed or mined, excellent condition. box included - 100$



Intel Celeron G3930 Kaby Lake - bought this just to test if my other kabylake CPU was causing BSODs - barely used. 50$ - box and cooler included if you want it.



32G Crucial Ballistix Sport LT 2666 MHz DDR4 SO-DIMM - very light use. note: amazon reviews say these will only hit advertised 2666 w/XMP profile, otherwise 2400 - 100$



32G Crucial 2133 DDR4 SO-DIMM - 90$



willing to trade for 16 (8Gx2) SO-DIMM too if you want to upgrade



edit: removed sold items, added new items