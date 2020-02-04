FS: PVX Thunderbolt3 to m.2, Antlion modmic, LattePanda Alpha 864a w/m3-8100Y, and more!

prices are shipped. discounts for local pickup in socal. paypal fees are not included. feel free to shoot me offers

i3-8100 - 90$

- LattePanda Alpha 864a - this is the newer version with the m3-8100Y. has windows installed on the eMMC, hasnt been activated. wifi antenna are missing - they were attached to a case I no longer have. otherwise complete with all accessories and box. very light use on the board, like new - 350$
http://imgur.com/a/hGeaomi

- OSMI itx case - black, V2, brand new 70$ shipped or 50$ local pickup (socal)
i've also got a white shell for a V1, i -think- would fit
http://imgur.com/a/rWtxxho

MyDigitalSSD PVX - external thunderbolt 3 to NVME SSD - blazing fast storage, just add your own NVME SSD - 90$
http://imgur.com/a/pKTGyUp


Antlion ModMic - ModMic is an attachable/detachable boom microphone that you can attach to any pair of headphones. barely used, but I did use the magnet attachment so you'll need to grab a new one (8$) for your headphones here: https://antlionaudio.com/products/base-clasps - 25$
http://imgur.com/a/emyzlKk

Intel Celeron G3930 Kaby Lake - bought this just to test if my other kabylake CPU was causing BSODs - barely used. 50$ - box and cooler included if you want it.

32G (16G x 2) Crucial Ballistix Sport LT 2666 MHz DDR4 SO-DIMM set - very light use. note: amazon reviews say these will only hit advertised 2666 w/XMP profile, otherwise 2400 - 100$

32G (16G x 2) Crucial 2133 DDR4 SO-DIMM set- 90$

willing to trade for 16 (8Gx2) SO-DIMM too if you want to upgrade

edit: removed sold items, added new items, added pics
 
Last edited:
where were you the past month! I woulda bought both those ram sets.

bump
 
