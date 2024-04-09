FS: PSU, Z690, i5, Cooling

Silverstone ST1200-PT
I’ve had the Power supply for several years sitting on my shelf. I purchased it from a a fairly well known power supply reviewer so other then testing for his review I would say almost new. comes with all cables and manual.
Price $165.00
MSI PRO Z690-A WIFI DDR4
Replcement from MSI (RMA) Comes with what you see in pics.
Price $135.00 Sold
Intel i5-12600K (LGA1700)
Been sitting on the shelf for a while *recently tested*
Price $150.00 Sold
Noctua NH-C14S
Purchased but never used
Price $60.00

Shipping to lower 48 included in price
Paypal F&F or you cover fee
Offers Considered
HEAT EBAY
psu.jpegpsu1.jpegnoctua1.jpegnoctua2.jpegnoctua3.jpeg

 
