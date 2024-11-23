FS: PS5 Disc edition for cheap with extra controller

Zoop99
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Jun 13, 2012
- Messages
- 1,594
Hey, I have a PS5 disc edition (non-slim) in flawless condition with the original box and packaging. I live in a non-smoking adult home, and to be honest, I've barely had time to use it. I work full time and went back to school for a grad degree.
It's in like new condition and barely been touched.
It comes with an extra controller and extra red casing covers for the PS5.
Looking for 350 shipped to your door.
I strongly prefer Venmo/Zelle over PayPal, but I'm happy to ship first if you have high heat, and you can pay after receiving it.
