FS: PS5 Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 digital code, Fujitsu Q704 4G LTE i7 Tablet PC, ThinkPad X1 Carbon Hackintosh

Was fortunate enough to get a PS5 Slim and it came with a digital code for Modern Warfare 3, which I do not play. Code also includes the "Lockpick Operator Pack", whatever that is:
Modern Warfare 3 PS5 code - $45 via PayPal
Fujitsu Stylistic Q704 touchscreen Laptop/Tablet + keyboard dock - good battery - Windows 10 Pro
Samsung 128GB SSD, i7-4600U, 8GB DDR3, Wifi & 4G LTE
Has SIM / microSD slots and stylus, the keyboard dock also has a battery and it too still has a decent battery charge.
https://www.fujitsu.com/ca/en/Images/q704-en.pdf
Fujitsu TabletPC - $130 Shipped
ThinkPad X1 Carbon Hackintosh:
i5-6200U-8GB-128GB NVME - does NOT have Thunderbolt ports
The screen is in good condition, normal wear and tear on the body/shell with some minor scratches, some keycaps are a little shiny but lettering is all visible. Battery seems to hold up decently. Currently running Mac OS 12.6.2 with Open Core 0.8.x.
Wifi, Bluetooth, Messaging, FaceTime and Screen Mirroring all work.
ThinkPad X1 Carbon Hackintosh - $140 Shipped
2x Blink Mini HD Cameras, new - $20 each, shipped, PayPal only. Save a few bucks and buy both for $35! - SOLD to ClockerXP
Rachio2 16 zone sprinkler controller. Upgraded to the 3 with less zones. It has been removed from my account and still works great with their current app, comes with power supply and cover. SOLD to ClockerXP
