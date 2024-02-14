[FS] PS5 and Samsung S23 Ultra 5G Unlocked

MaelstromOC
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Feb 28, 2009
- Messages
- 172
As title states, I have a brand new, in box PS5 for sale. Purchased for a friend and they never even opened it, so I asked for it back.
PS5 is the original disc version. Asking $475 shipped.
Samsung S23 Ultra 5G 256GB
Purchased in October, I upgraded to an S24 when they released and am looking to sell the S23 Ultra. No cracks or scratches. It is the dark Grey color (can't remember exact name of the color.) It was purchased directly from Samsung and is unlocked.
Looking for $800 shipped.
Will update with pictures this evening when I get home from work
PS5 is the original disc version. Asking $475 shipped.
Samsung S23 Ultra 5G 256GB
Purchased in October, I upgraded to an S24 when they released and am looking to sell the S23 Ultra. No cracks or scratches. It is the dark Grey color (can't remember exact name of the color.) It was purchased directly from Samsung and is unlocked.
Looking for $800 shipped.
Will update with pictures this evening when I get home from work
Attachments
Last edited: