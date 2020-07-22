FS: PS4 games : Jedi Fallen Order, Uncharted Collection

Hey guys just trying to unload some PS4 games I am done with. Cases and discs in perfect condition.

Adult owned, non smoker.



$3 shipping or can combo just give me your zipcode for estimate. USA only.



Heatware is "Burticus"



Jedi Fallen Order $20

Uncharted : Nathan Drake Collection $10



I will have more in the future as I finish off my physical games. Trying to work down the backlog before PS5.



Ping me if any questions!