FS: PS4 games : Jedi Fallen Order and more

Hey guys just trying to unload some PS4 games I am done with. Cases and discs in perfect condition.
Adult owned, non smoker.
$3 shipping or can combo just give me your zipcode for estimate. USA only.
Heatware is "Burticus"
Jedi Fallen Order $20
Uncharted : Nathan Drake Collection $10
I will have more in the future as I finish off my physical games. Trying to work down the backlog before PS5.
Ping me if any questions!
Adult owned, non smoker.
$3 shipping or can combo just give me your zipcode for estimate. USA only.
Heatware is "Burticus"
Jedi Fallen Order $20
Uncharted : Nathan Drake Collection $10
I will have more in the future as I finish off my physical games. Trying to work down the backlog before PS5.
Ping me if any questions!