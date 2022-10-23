FS: Promise Pegasus2 R4 Thunderbolt 2 Enclosure bundle, Modded Gamecube, Super Retro Trio 3+, Steam Games, OG Xbox HDMI Adapter

Promise Pegasus2 R4 enclosure bundle - $225 shipped - PENDING

Next up is a Pico-modded Nintendo Gamecube bundle. This Gamecube has been modded (optical drive not removed) with a Pi Pico and includes the Micro-SD card adapter and a. The issue with this Gamecube is that the audio does not work with the analog port. The digital port works perfectly, so you'll need to use a cable or adapter that plugs into the digital port. Includes the console, power cord and I'll also toss in a new BlueRetro bluetooth adapter. This plugs into each port, allowing you to use pretty much any Bluetooth controller with this Gamecube.

Pico-modded Nintendo Gamecube - $80 shipped

Super Retro Trio 3+ console. This plays SNES, Genesis and NES games from any region. Includes a micro-usb power brick and cable along with 2 SNES-style controllers and can be connected to a TV via HDMI or composite. You can actually use these controllers with SNES, Genesis and NES games if you don't have any original controllers. I've used this with a Genesis and SNES Everdrive (Even with the most recent SNES Everdrive that supports FX chip games) with no issues, but it will not work with a NES Everdrive. It also works with the included Retrotech Super Nintendo "900 in 1" cart. This red cart will allow you to play most SNES games, except for games that require a special chip. This includes, SuperFX chips, audio chips, etc. Games not compatible include, Star Fox, Stunt Race FX, Super Mario Kart, Super Mario World 2 Yoshi's Island, Pilotwings. If the cartridge has the two extra connectors on the left and right sides, chances are it won't run that ROM. See the below link to Wikipedia that lists SNES games that have special chips:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Super_NES_enhancement_chips

Super Retro Trio 3+ console with SNES multi-cart - $70 shipped

Steam Games, make offers if these prices are more than legit sites (Steam, gog, gmg,etc.) PP F&F on these:

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk - $15

Persona 5 Strikers - $35

High on Life - $15

Sifu - $12

Disco Elysium - The Final Cut - $15

Life is Strange: True Colors - $15

Two Point Campus - $15

Gotham Knights - $5

Pound Original Xbox HDMI Adapter - I've decided to use my component cable along with a Retrotink, so no longer needed. These are $40 at Amazon, save a few bucks and buy mine:

POUND OG Xbox HDMI adapter and cable - $22 shipped

I have too much hardware sitting around doing nothing, so up for sale they go.First up is a Promise Pegasus2 R4 Thunderbolt 2 enclosure bundle with Apple Thunderbolt cable. It accepts 4x SATA hard drives or SSDs and works with Windows and Mac. I currently have it running 4x 8TB drives via RAID 5 with no issues on my Mac Mini. If your Windows PC has Thunderbolt, it'll work there too. Install the Promise utility, configure your RAID type and you're good to go. Recognizing that not all computers have Thunderbolt 2 ports, I'm including a Thunderbolt 1/2 to 3 adapter that will get this working with modern computers. If you pay my asking price, I'll include the 4x 8TB Western Digital drives with the enclosure. These drives are OLD, but no have no bad sectors. Consider them as freebies with no warranty provided. With the drives, this enclosure is heavy for shipping, so no shipping outside the lower 48.