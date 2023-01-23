FS: Processors, HDD, SSD, PS - all decommissions

All parts from retired PCs, all tested working. I can get the disk info from the hard drives if you're interested. Will make deals for multiple purchases.
ProcessorsQtyPrice ($)
Intel i5-4590
2​
20​
~~Intel i7-4770~~ SOLD
0​
35​
~~Intel i5-7500~~ SOLD
0​
40​
Xeon E5620
2​
5​
Hard drives
1Tb WD blue
2​
5​
1Tb Seagate
2​
5​
~~2Tb WDBlue~~ SOLD
0​
10​
2Tb WD Caviar Green
1​
10​
1Tb Seagate Compute Cuda
1​
 5
~~1Tb Wd blue laptop~~ SOLD0
5​
~~256Gb SSD 6gb/s Micron~~ SOLD
0​
 10
~~256 micro ssd Nokia~~ SOLD
0​
10​
500Gb Seagate
1​
 5
~~256Gb Crucial SSD~~ SOLD
0​
5​
Western Digital Velociraptor 300Gb
4​
 5
Power Supply
gigabyte P750GM GP-P750gm
1​
 30
Corsair CX850m
1​
50​
Corsair RM1000 (Broken, PC shut off randomly. Found fan not spinning when I went to replace it...that might be all it is, though there might be damage, caveat emptor here)
1​
20​

The Power supplies all come with whatever cables are attached to them (I can send a pic of each of them on request). Nothing comes with original anything, no boxes, etc.
 
