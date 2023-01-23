FS: Processors, HDD, SSD, PS - all decommissions

Processors Qty Price ($) Intel i5-4590 2​ 20​ ~~Intel i7-4770~~ SOLD 0​ 35​ ~~Intel i5-7500~~ SOLD 0​ 40​ Xeon E5620 2​ 5​ Hard drives 1Tb WD blue 2​ 5​ 1Tb Seagate 2​ 5​ ~~2Tb WDBlue~~ SOLD 0​ 10​ 2Tb WD Caviar Green 1​ 10​ 1Tb Seagate Compute Cuda 1​ 5 ~~1Tb Wd blue laptop~~ SOLD 0 5​ ~~256Gb SSD 6gb/s Micron~~ SOLD 0​ 10 ~~256 micro ssd Nokia~~ SOLD 0​ 10​ 500Gb Seagate 1​ 5 ~~256Gb Crucial SSD~~ SOLD 0​ 5​ Western Digital Velociraptor 300Gb 4​ 5 Power Supply gigabyte P750GM GP-P750gm 1​ 30 Corsair CX850m 1​ 50​ Corsair RM1000 (Broken, PC shut off randomly. Found fan not spinning when I went to replace it...that might be all it is, though there might be damage, caveat emptor here) 1​ 20​

All parts from retired PCs, all tested working. I can get the disk info from the hard drives if you're interested. Will make deals for multiple purchases.The Power supplies all come with whatever cables are attached to them (I can send a pic of each of them on request). Nothing comes with original anything, no boxes, etc.