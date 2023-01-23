FS: Processors, HDD, SSD, PS - all decommissions - wtb/trade RTX3060ti

Processors Qty Price ($) Intel i5-4590 2​ 20​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Xeon E5620 2​ 5​ Hard drives 1Tb WD blue 2​ 5​ 1Tb Seagate 2​ 5​ ​ ​ 2Tb WD Caviar Green 1​ PENDING 10​ 1Tb Seagate Compute Cuda 1​ 5 ​ ​ ​ ​ 500Gb Seagate 1​ 5 ​ ​ Western Digital Velociraptor 300Gb 4​ 5 SK Hynix 256Gb 2.5" SSD 1 10 Power Supply ​ ​ ​ Corsair RM1000 (Broken, PC shut off randomly. Found fan not spinning when I went to replace it...that might be all it is, though there might be damage, caveat emptor here) 1​ PENDING 20​

All parts from retired PCs, all tested working. I can get the disk info from the hard drives if you're interested. Will make deals for multiple purchases. - Looking to buy an RTX3060ti or trade/partial trade.The Power supplies all come with whatever cables are attached to them (I can send a pic of each of them on request). Nothing comes with original anything, no boxes, etc.