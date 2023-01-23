FS: Processors, HDD, SSD, PS - all decommissions - wtb/trade RTX3060ti

All parts from retired PCs, all tested working. I can get the disk info from the hard drives if you're interested. Will make deals for multiple purchases. - Looking to buy an RTX3060ti or trade/partial trade.
The Power supplies all come with whatever cables are attached to them (I can send a pic of each of them on request). Nothing comes with original anything, no boxes, etc.
|Processors
|Qty
|Price ($)
|Intel i5-4590
2
20
|Xeon E5620
2
5
|Hard drives
|1Tb WD blue
2
5
|1Tb Seagate
2
5
|2Tb WD Caviar Green
1
PENDING 10
|1Tb Seagate Compute Cuda
1
|5
|500Gb Seagate
1
|5
|Western Digital Velociraptor 300Gb
4
|5
|SK Hynix 256Gb 2.5" SSD
|1
|10
|Power Supply
|Corsair RM1000 (Broken, PC shut off randomly. Found fan not spinning when I went to replace it...that might be all it is, though there might be damage, caveat emptor here)
1
PENDING 20
