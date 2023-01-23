FS: Processors, HDD, SSD, PS - all decommissions - wtb/trade RTX3060ti

X

XeroHouR

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Sep 14, 2004
Messages
1,445
All parts from retired PCs, all tested working. I can get the disk info from the hard drives if you're interested. Will make deals for multiple purchases. - Looking to buy an RTX3060ti or trade/partial trade.
ProcessorsQtyPrice ($)
Intel i5-4590
2​
20​
Xeon E5620
2​
5​
Hard drives
1Tb WD blue
2​
5​
1Tb Seagate
2​
5​
2Tb WD Caviar Green
1​
PENDING 10​
1Tb Seagate Compute Cuda
1​
 5
500Gb Seagate
1​
 5
Western Digital Velociraptor 300Gb
4​
 5
SK Hynix 256Gb 2.5" SSD 1 10
Power Supply
Corsair RM1000 (Broken, PC shut off randomly. Found fan not spinning when I went to replace it...that might be all it is, though there might be damage, caveat emptor here)
1​
PENDING 20​

The Power supplies all come with whatever cables are attached to them (I can send a pic of each of them on request). Nothing comes with original anything, no boxes, etc.
 
Last edited:
R

Ready4Dis

2[H]4U
Joined
Nov 4, 2015
Messages
2,508
Are these shipped prices or need to +$ shipping?
May be interested in the 750 and/or 850. What cables are included?
 
X

XeroHouR

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Sep 14, 2004
Messages
1,445
Ready4Dis said:
Are these shipped prices or need to +$ shipping?
May be interested in the 750 and/or 850. What cables are included?
Click to expand...
I'd prefer something for shipping, since the prices are so low, but I'm interested in getting rid of a lot of it, so we can discuss. I'll get you pics tonight and DM.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top