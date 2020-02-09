FS - PRICE DROP - Slate Grey Cerberus chassis & extras

Boil
[H]ard|Gawd
- Sep 19, 2015
- 1,397
US$275 + shipping (from Colorado, United States - Zip Code 81501)
Made in the USA...!!!
Slate Grey Cerberus (mITX, mDTX, & mATX motherboard compatibility)
Windowed side panel
Solid backside panel
Black perforated top panel
Black handle
Internal SFX PSU mounting
Standard hinged side bracket
Includes optional top bracket for mounting dual 120mm slim fans
Noctua NF-A9 PWM fan w/ black fan grill
Noctua NF-A12x15 PWM fan w/ black fan grill
Power switch wiring has been sleeved - black braided
Demciflex dust filters - full set for any configuration (excepting bottom filter)
Assorted PSlate custom cables - Black / Gunmetal / Crimson
First set of cables (24-pin mobo & 8-pin EPS) was shaped for PSU facing in, which was wrong, and SATA power was too short, PCIe was fine (8-pin + 6-pin, combed together)
Second set was correct, will fit for Asus ROG Crosshair VIII Impact mDTX motherboard...
Both sets are shown & will be included...
Almost US$500 of product, asking US$275 + shipping, I still have original box & foam inserts for the chassis to ship in...
