FS: *Price Drop* - Lenovo Legion 7 Gen 6 - Ryzen 9 5900HX, 32GB RAM, RTX 3080 165W, 1TB NVMe

hotdun

hotdun

Gawd
Joined
Mar 6, 2007
Messages
615
Asking $1300, OBO-shipped CONUS, insured and signature required.

Purchased March 2022 and used as a desktop replacement, like new condition - screen and keyboard used for under 10 hours.
RAM replaced with dual rank, 2 x 16GB DDR4-3200.

Legion 7 Gen 6 AMD (16" QHD) - 82N600DQUS
  • AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX (3.30 GHz, up to 4.60 GHz Max Boost, 8 Cores, 16 Threads, 16 MB Cache)
  • 16.0" WQXGA (2560 x 1600) IPS, 16:10, 165Hz, 3ms response time, 100% sRGB, HDR400, Dolby Vision, NVIDIA G-SYNC, 500 nits
  • 32GB DDR4 3200MHz CL22 Dual Rank (2 x 16GB)
  • NVIDIA RTX 3080 16GB 165W - Vapor Chamber Cooling
  • 1TB NVMe PCIe 3.0 x4
  • 300W AC Adapter w/ 4 Cell 80Wh Internal Battery
  • Windows 11 (or Windows 10)

Other Specs:
  • Li-Polymer 80Wh battery, supports Rapid Charge Boost (get 2 hours of runtime with a 15-minute charge)
  • Advanced Optimus, Resizable BAR, Dynamic Boost 2.0, VR ready, DirectX® 12 Ultimate
  • Realtek High Definition ALC3306 codec
  • 2 x 2W Harman® Speakers with Nahimic Audio
  • TrueStrike mechanical gaming keyboard
  • 720p Camera with E-Shutter
  • 802.11AX (2 x 2)
  • Bluetooth® 5.1
  • USB Type-C (USB 3.2 Gen 2, DisplayPort 1.4, power delivery)
  • HDMI 2.1

https://photos.app.goo.gl/95YyKFLgXjkrx1cB9

https://www.heatware.com/u/64152/to
 
Last edited:
