FS: *Price Drop* HP Mini Elite G9 - 3050ti, 2.5 GBE, i7 12700t, 512GB NVME, Win 10 Pro, (can upgrade to 11 pro)

My feedback: Heatware 111-0-0
Payment: PayPal F&F
2FA enabled account. I have many sales here including plenty recently. Buy with confidence.
Only ships to us48. No international.
HP Mini Elite 800 G9 w/ 3050ti (4gb), 12700t i7, 512gb NVMe, 2.5 Gb Ethernet flexio card. You need to add ram. Has one additional empty NVMe 2280 slot.
I bought it recently from [H], here is the description,
[from the thread I bought it from]
I have all the dongles for the 3050ti. It has an insane amount of video outputs for this form factor.
This has the dedicated 3050ti with 4 GB of video memory.
Note:
Front bezel has a very small crack on the bottom left. It’s pictured but barely visible.
Reason for selling: I decided to go back to just using my MacBook in the office now, I couldn’t get used to the windows work flow in the office setting. I tried replacing the MacBook with this windows pc. Anyways it’s a fantastic little machine I just no longer have a use for it.
Price: $560 shipped usps priority f&f includes insurance. No trades.
HP Mini Elite 800 G9 w/ 3050ti (4gb), 12700t i7, 512gb NVMe, 2.5 Gb Ethernet flexio card. You need to add ram. Has one additional empty NVMe 2280 slot.
Full disclosure: I paid less than 700 for it, but I bought it without ram and I added the 2.5 GBE Flexio card. It came with a 1gb Ethernet Flexio card. So I'm selling it for basically exactly what I paid, with the add in 2.5 gb Ethernet Flexio card added. I can include the 1gb card also in the sale.
i7 12700T
512gb Nvme WD drive (oem HP)
Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti (4gb dedicated mem)
Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211 802.11ax (2x2) and Bluetooth 5.2
Rear connections: 2x DP and 1x HDMI on the Intel GPU, 3x MiniDP on the Nvidia GPU, plus LAN and 3x USB
Front connections: headphone/mic, 2x USB, 1x USB-C
https://support.hp.com/us-en/document/ish_5868444-5868508-16
This is a new unit with about 2 days use
Fresh Win11 23H2 install, updated and activated
Comes with HP AC adapter of course
Looking for $700 shipped via USPS Priority
Note:
Front bezel has a very small crack on the bottom left. It’s pictured but barely visible.
Reason for selling: I decided to go back to just using my MacBook in the office now, I couldn’t get used to the windows work flow in the office setting. I tried replacing the MacBook with this windows pc. Anyways it’s a fantastic little machine I just no longer have a use for it.
Price: $560 shipped usps priority f&f includes insurance. No trades.
