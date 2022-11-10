FS: (Price Drop!!) Gigabtye Aorus Master 3080 10GB.

PP F&F

Non-mined Gigabyte 3080 10GB. Purchased from Newegg December 2021 as part of a combo.When water cooled the factory OC BIOS will boost to >2K core clock. I ran it under-volted to 0.975 and power limited to 100%. It typically holds around 1950mhz when under full load @ ~45c.I installed the waterblock the day I bought the card, so I can't comment on the temps with the factory cooler.Looking forwithout waterblock,. No trades. Must have good refs.Shipping to US 48 only, with signature confirmation.Heatware under azzkiker