FS: (Price Drop!!) Gigabtye Aorus Master 3080 10GB.

Non-mined Gigabyte 3080 10GB. Purchased from Newegg December 2021 as part of a combo.

When water cooled the factory OC BIOS will boost to >2K core clock. I ran it under-volted to 0.975 and power limited to 100%. It typically holds around 1950mhz when under full load @ ~45c.

I installed the waterblock the day I bought the card, so I can't comment on the temps with the factory cooler.

Update, I ordered new thermal pads and I will reinstall the factory cooler. Waterblock to be sold separately.

Looking for $500 shipped without waterblock, PP F&F. No trades. Must have good refs.

Shipping to US 48 only, with signature confirmation.

Heatware under azzkiker


IMG-9287.jpg
IMG-9288.jpg
 
Bump for a good price. If I had not already gotten a 3070 Ti for my secondary PC, I would have bought this off you.
 
Bump for an update. Now being offered with factory cooler installed and waterblock sold separately.
 
