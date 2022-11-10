FS: (Price Drop!!) Gigabtye Aorus Master 3080 10GB w/ EK Full cover waterblock.

Non-mined Gigabyte 3080 10GB. Purchased from Newegg December 2021 as part of a combo.

When water cooled the factory OC BIOS will boost to >2K core clock. I run it under-volted to 0.975 and power limited to 100%. It typically holds around 1950mhz when under full load @ ~45c.

I would prefer to sell this as a water-blocked card only, I am not interested in reinstalling the silly LCD equipped massive factory cooler. I would send it along in case it was needed for warranty purposes.

The water-block is an EK Quantum Vector Extreme with matching QVE machined backplate.

Looking for $500 shipped, PP F&F. No trades. Must have good refs.

Shipping to US 48 only, with signature confirmation.

Heatware under azzkiker


