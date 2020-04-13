FS PowerColor rx5700 XT 50th anniversary edition

Selling a PowerColor 5700xt I bought on a whim from dell last week. Used it 2 days just to compare it with my 2060 super and 2080 xc ultra. It is the anniversary edition and comes in the original box.
I will get this shipped out no later than Wednesday.
Asking. $0ld PayPal gift preferred to avoid fees. If you have any questions please feel free to ask.



Heat is 190-0
https://www.heatware.com/u/52984/to
 

