FS: PowerColor Hellhound 7900XT 20GB GPU

Dreamerbydesign

Supreme [H]ardness
Feb 3, 2008
6,949
Heatware: 119-0-0. 2FA activated
Payment: PayPal fee less
Shipping: I ship with tracking and full insurance Cont US48 only.
References available if requested. I buy / sell / trade here frequently.
No trades


PowerColor 7900xt Hellhound

Key Features

  • 20GB GDDR6 320-bit Memory
  • 7680 x 4320 Maximum Resolution
  • PCIe 4.0
  • Full Height, Triple Slot
  • DisplayPort 2.1, HDMI 2.1
comes with original box and accessories. I bought it new at microcenter last summer and can provide the receipt.

$620 shipped. No trades. I’m paying shipping and it will be at least $25, please keep that in mind.
 
