FS: PowerColor Hellhound 7900XT 20GB GPU

Heatware: 119-0-0. 2FA activated
Payment: PayPal fee less
Shipping: I ship with tracking and full insurance Cont US48 only.
References available if requested. I buy / sell / trade here frequently.
No trades
PowerColor 7900xt Hellhound
$620 shipped. No trades. I’m paying shipping and it will be at least $25, please keep that in mind.
Key Features
- 20GB GDDR6 320-bit Memory
- 7680 x 4320 Maximum Resolution
- PCIe 4.0
- Full Height, Triple Slot
- DisplayPort 2.1, HDMI 2.1
