FS: PowerColor 9070 XT Hell Hound and a Sapphire 7900 XTX Pulse

Need to sell at least one of these. The Hell Hound is about a month old, paid $825 for it and will ship it lower 48 for that price..
The 7900 XTX.. $645 is a damn fine card also, has brand new pads and thermal paste and runs very cool. Has a minor scratch on back plate but other than that both GPUs are pristine condition. Have boxes and all accessories. My Heat: https://www.heatware.com/u/23950
20241014_183310.jpg


20250417_193447.jpg
20250419_161404.jpg
20250419_161431.jpg
 
