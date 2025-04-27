FS: PowerColor 9070 XT Hell Hound and a Sapphire 7900 XTX Pulse

Need to sell at least one of these. The Hell Hound is about a month old, paid $825 for it and will ship it lower 48 for that price..
The 7900 XTX.. $645 is a damn fine card also, has brand new pads and thermal paste and runs very cool. Has a minor scratch on back plate but other than that both GPUs are pristine condition. Have boxes and all accessories. My Heat: https://www.heatware.com/u/23950
The 7900 XTX.. $645 is a damn fine card also, has brand new pads and thermal paste and runs very cool. Has a minor scratch on back plate but other than that both GPUs are pristine condition. Have boxes and all accessories. My Heat: https://www.heatware.com/u/23950