FS: Powercolor 7900 XTX Red Devil Limited Edition

Powercolor 7900 XTX Red Devil Limited Edition.

Comes in retail box and all accessories with Microcenter receipt.
Bought on release day for $1100 + tax so basically breaking even what I paid after tax and shipping (Insured)

Reason for selling is water block availability.
I need a water block since my case has 2 x 420's blocking all intakes so not ideal for an air cooled GPU.

Cannot ship until after 1/18 since I'm waiting for a 4090 to arrive.

$1250 shipped
(will not respond to low balls, fairly FIRM on price)

Heatware: Nirad9er
Please share your Heat when you PM me

Will sell local if you're within a reasonable distance to Canton, MI 48188

I prefer Zelle, Cashapp, Venmo

PXL_20230115_134140558.jpg
 
