FS: Powercolor 7900 XTX Red Devil Limited Edition

after 1/18

$1250 shipped

Powercolor 7900 XTX Red Devil Limited Edition.Comes in retail box and all accessories with Microcenter receipt.Bought on release day for $1100 + tax so basically breaking even what I paid after tax and shipping (Insured)Reason for selling is water block availability.I need a water block since my case has 2 x 420's blocking all intakes so not ideal for an air cooled GPU.Cannot ship untilsince I'm waiting for a 4090 to arrive.(will not respond to low balls, fairly FIRM on price)Heatware: Nirad9erPlease share your Heat when you PM meWill sell local if you're within a reasonable distance to Canton, MI 48188I prefer Zelle, Cashapp, Venmo