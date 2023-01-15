FS: Powercolor 7900 XTX Red Devil Limited Edition

Powercolor 7900 XTX Red Devil Limited Edition.
Comes in retail box and all accessories with Microcenter receipt.
Bought on release day for $1100 + tax so basically breaking even what I paid after tax and shipping (Insured)
Reason for selling is water block availability.
I need a water block since my case has 2 x 420's blocking all intakes so not ideal for an air cooled GPU.
Cannot ship until after 1/18 since I'm waiting for a 4090 to arrive.
$1250 shipped
(will not respond to low balls, fairly FIRM on price)
Heatware: Nirad9er
Please share your Heat when you PM me
Will sell local if you're within a reasonable distance to Canton, MI 48188
I prefer Zelle, Cashapp, Venmo
Comes in retail box and all accessories with Microcenter receipt.
Bought on release day for $1100 + tax so basically breaking even what I paid after tax and shipping (Insured)
Reason for selling is water block availability.
I need a water block since my case has 2 x 420's blocking all intakes so not ideal for an air cooled GPU.
Cannot ship until after 1/18 since I'm waiting for a 4090 to arrive.
$1250 shipped
(will not respond to low balls, fairly FIRM on price)
Heatware: Nirad9er
Please share your Heat when you PM me
Will sell local if you're within a reasonable distance to Canton, MI 48188
I prefer Zelle, Cashapp, Venmo