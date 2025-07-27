FS: Power Supplies

Odigo
Gawd
2FA
- Joined
- Apr 22, 2002
- Messages
- 817
Selling the following. Prefer PayPal
$60 shipped - Seasonic Focus V3 GX-1000-1000W - 80+ Gold - ATX 3.0 & PCIe 5.0 Ready - Full-Modular - Low Noise - 10 Year Warranty - Nvidia RTX 30/40 Super & AMD GPU Compatible (Ref. SSR-1000FX3)
Used for about a year. Selling because I'm building a new rig. Comes with original packaging and all cables.
$145 shipped - MSI MPG A1000G 80+G ATX3 PSU
Brand new never used. This version comes with PCIE 5.1 cables. I purchased a week ago at Microcenter. I just found out that I need a minimum 1200W. I don't feel like driving a couple hours to return it. I can provide pictures of the purchase receipt if requested.
$60 shipped - Seasonic Focus V3 GX-1000-1000W - 80+ Gold - ATX 3.0 & PCIe 5.0 Ready - Full-Modular - Low Noise - 10 Year Warranty - Nvidia RTX 30/40 Super & AMD GPU Compatible (Ref. SSR-1000FX3)
Used for about a year. Selling because I'm building a new rig. Comes with original packaging and all cables.
$145 shipped - MSI MPG A1000G 80+G ATX3 PSU
Brand new never used. This version comes with PCIE 5.1 cables. I purchased a week ago at Microcenter. I just found out that I need a minimum 1200W. I don't feel like driving a couple hours to return it. I can provide pictures of the purchase receipt if requested.
Last edited: