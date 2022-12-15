FS: POE Switches, Powerline POE Adapters

yoyo0221

Gawd
Joined
Feb 6, 2015
Messages
543
Trying to clean up all the extra clutter I have lying around my tech closet

3 POE Switches $20 plus shipping
2 Powerline POE Adapters $25 plus shipping

The Trendnet Powerline adapters are discontinued products but still work great if you really need to get poe where you can't run ethernet
20221214_212734.jpg
20221214_212757.jpg
 
