FS: PNY XLR8 GTX 970

PNY GeForce GTX 970 XLR8 4GB video card
Price: $100 shipped
I haven't used it in a couple years (been sitting in its box), but it worked perfectly before I had upgraded. Includes miniHDMI-HDMI, DVI-VGA, and PCI-E-Molex adapters in the original box. See attached pictures.
Heat under cesium666 (60-0-0)
eBay under cesium2k3 (227-0-0)
I only ship to the CONUS and take non-CC paypal only. I will NOT ship first.
