  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

FS: PNY RTX 5080

K

Killerxp100

[H]ard|Gawd
2FA
Joined
May 20, 2011
Messages
1,064
Good afternoon,

For sale: PNY RTX 5080 Epic-X RGB GPU. Bought new from B&H Photo back in June, used in a smoke/dust free environment. Won the 5090fe lottery and now this needs to go(also open for offers on the 5090fe if anyone is interested, it's more than I need but figured I'd keep it). Will ship in original box with all accessories included.

$950 obo shipped lower 48. Paypal preferred, buyer to cover fees or f&f. Old heat under same name, have a few references here if needed.

Thanks for looking, don't hesitate to reach out!

*Also interested in trade+cash for a CPU/motherboard/ram combo, building a modest gaming PC for my 8 year old nephew for xmas. Nothing too fancy, preferably under $250ish in trade value. Will be paired with a 3070 for titles like Fortnite and Minecraft.*

1000000456.jpg

1000000457.jpg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top