FS: PNY RTX 5080

Good afternoon,
For sale: PNY RTX 5080 Epic-X RGB GPU. Bought new from B&H Photo back in June, used in a smoke/dust free environment. Won the 5090fe lottery and now this needs to go(also open for offers on the 5090fe if anyone is interested, it's more than I need but figured I'd keep it). Will ship in original box with all accessories included.
$950 obo shipped lower 48. Paypal preferred, buyer to cover fees or f&f. Old heat under same name, have a few references here if needed.
Thanks for looking, don't hesitate to reach out!
*Also interested in trade+cash for a CPU/motherboard/ram combo, building a modest gaming PC for my 8 year old nephew for xmas. Nothing too fancy, preferably under $250ish in trade value. Will be paired with a 3070 for titles like Fortnite and Minecraft.*
