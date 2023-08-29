FS: PNY NVIDIA RTX A2000 6GB GPU

For sale is a gently-used NVIDIA RTX A2000 6GB. This card was used in a low-profile HP prebuilt and was my LAN party rig for a while. As far as I know, this is the fastest low-profile GPU you can currently get that is powered exclusively by the PCIe slot. No external power connector required!
Included with purchase is the GPU itself, low-profile bracket, full-size bracket, and mini DisplayPort adapter.
Asking $200 shipped within the USA.
Heatware
I accept PayPal, Venmo, or Cash App. Shipping via USPS.
Photos:
Photos: