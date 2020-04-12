FS: PNY GTX 1070 with one wobbly fan. $175 Shipped.

I have a PNY dual fan GTX 1070 for sale. Works fine except the fan closest to the video ports wobbles a bit and makes a slight ticking sound. Fan still spins freely and the ticking probably can't be heard when placed in a case ( I only noticed it when I put it on an open test bench). But this is something I thought a potential buyer should know. Prices is $175 firm, shipped within the U.S.* Paypal, Chase QuickPay accepted.* Buyer should have good heat.* I ship within 48 hours (Tuesday-Friday).* Will ship via USPS Priority Mail.* Carries 10 day DOA return besides wobbly fan.