FS: PNY GTX 1070 with one wobbly fan. $175 Shipped.

I have a PNY dual fan GTX 1070 for sale. Works fine except the fan closest to the video ports wobbles a bit and makes a slight ticking sound. Fan still spins freely and the ticking probably can't be heard when placed in a case ( I only noticed it when I put it on an open test bench). But this is something I thought a potential buyer should know. Prices is $175 firm, shipped within the U.S.
* Paypal, Chase QuickPay accepted.
* Buyer should have good heat.
* I ship within 48 hours (Tuesday-Friday).
* Will ship via USPS Priority Mail.
* Carries 10 day DOA return besides wobbly fan.
* https://www.heatware.com/u/72631/to
* Paypal, Chase QuickPay accepted.
* Buyer should have good heat.
* I ship within 48 hours (Tuesday-Friday).
* Will ship via USPS Priority Mail.
* Carries 10 day DOA return besides wobbly fan.
* https://www.heatware.com/u/72631/to