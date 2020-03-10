FS: PNY GeForce RTX 2080 Ti 11GB XLR8 Gaming Overclocked Edition - $845

BrownThunder
**PNY GeForce RTX 2080 Ti 11GB XLR8 Gaming Overclocked Edition Graphics Card - $845 shipped**
Includes box and static bag. Not used for mining or anything else weird other than being really bad at PUBG at high framerates and REALLY enjoying Control.
https://www.amazon.com/PNY-GeForce-Gaming-Overclocked-Graphics/dp/B07GJ7TV8L
Pics:
Heatware : BrownThunder
eBay: BrownThund3r
Paypal/Google Wallet :
barrettgene with gmail dotcom
Last edited: