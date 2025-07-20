FS: PNY 4090 XLR8 OC - $1650 shipped

Hi,
I’m selling my PNY 4090 in hopes of funding a 5090 for myself. My Heat is njp142. Used in a non-smoking home and never overclocked beyond factory settings. I still have the box.
One thing I can say with confidence is this card has minimal coil whine. I tried out a few other 4090s before I choose this one specifically because of the low noise.
Please DM me with questions!
https://www.pny.com/pny-geforce-rtx-4090-24gb-xlr8-rgb-triple-fan-oc
