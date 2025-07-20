  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
FS: PNY 4090 XLR8 OC - $1650 shipped

Hi,

I’m selling my PNY 4090 in hopes of funding a 5090 for myself. My Heat is njp142. Used in a non-smoking home and never overclocked beyond factory settings. I still have the box.

One thing I can say with confidence is this card has minimal coil whine. I tried out a few other 4090s before I choose this one specifically because of the low noise.

Please DM me with questions!

https://www.pny.com/pny-geforce-rtx-4090-24gb-xlr8-rgb-triple-fan-oc
 
