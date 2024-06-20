FS: PNY 4090 BNIB, Eero Pro 6E

XcPNehVYlE4A3C
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Jan 20, 2010
- Messages
- 377
brand new - sealed PNY Nvidia 4090 24Gb - 1600$
brand new - open box PNY Nvidia 4090 24Gb - 1500$ SOLD
purchased 2 of these for a rendering project that fell through
never opened, sealed box
asking $1600 shipped and insured
paypal FnF preferred but can do Zelle or something else if needed
View: https://imgur.com/a/6lWkBmF
iPhone 13 Pro Graphite 256G - 500$ SOLD
2x16 GSkill Flare DDR5 - 50$ SOLD
Eero Pro 6E - 60$
brand new, no box though (came as a free bonus from ISP)
View: https://imgur.com/a/FvOpRfO
purchased 2 of these for a rendering project that fell through
never opened, sealed box
asking $1600 shipped and insured
paypal FnF preferred but can do Zelle or something else if needed
View: https://imgur.com/a/6lWkBmF
Eero Pro 6E - 60$
brand new, no box though (came as a free bonus from ISP)
View: https://imgur.com/a/FvOpRfO
Last edited: