FS: PNY 2080 Ti, i7-6700k/ASUS Mobo/Hyper 212 Evo Combo, 1TB Samsung 850 Pro, 2 x 8TB WD Red HDDs

B

BrownThunder

2[H]4U
Joined
Jul 31, 2005
Messages
2,340
**PNY GeForce RTX 2080 Ti 11GB XLR8 Gaming Overclocked Edition Graphics Card - $945 shipped**


Includes box and static bag. Not used for mining or anything else weird other than being really bad at PUBG at high framerates and REALLY enjoying Control.

https://www.amazon.com/PNY-GeForce-Gaming-Overclocked-Graphics/dp/B07GJ7TV8L



** i7 6700K 4.00 GHz Unlocked Quad Core Skylake Desktop Processor, Socket LGA 1151**

https://www.amazon.com/Intel-Unlocked-Skylake-Processor-BX80662I76700K/dp/B012M8LXQW



**Asus Z170 DELUXE ATX Motherboard**
Includes box, I/O Shield, Wifi Antenna

https://www.amazon.com/Asus-Desktop-Motherboard-LGA-1151-Z170-DELUXE/dp/B0126R1XNM

**Coolermaster Hyper 212 Evo cooler**

https://www.amazon.com/Cooler-Master-Hyper-Direct-Contact/dp/B005O65JXI

**SELLING CPU/MOBO/COOLER combo for $275 shipped. Will take offers on pieces but would prefer to sell as a combo.**

**Samsung 850 Pro 1TB 2.5” Solid State Drive - $115 shipped**

https://www.amazon.com/Samsung-850-PRO-2-5-Inch-MZ-7KE1T0BW/dp/B00LF10KTE

**8TB Western Digital RED 3.5” Hard Drives (2 available) - $125 shipped each, $235 for both**

https://www.newegg.com/red-wd80efzx-8tb/p/N82E16822235063


Pics:
http://imgur.com/a/xEVpVKA

Heatware : BrownThunder
eBay: BrownThund3r
Paypal/Google Wallet :
barrettgene with gmail dotcom
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top