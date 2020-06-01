FS Plum NIZ 82 EC Keyboard, ANSI Layout, 35g Capacitive domes, Non-RGB, No Blueooth

Have a brand new NIZ 82 capacitive keyboard. You can find more information about it at the link below. This is the black, non-rgb, non-bluetooth variant that is currently sold out. I opened the box to take pictures and press on the keys (super satisfying). If you like a super loud clacky, heavy press keyboard, please don't buy this. This thing is virtually silent and gives a linear typing experience. One of the major selling points of this keyboard is that you have all the function keys and dedicated arrow keys, while still being super compact. You can also use your favorite MX style keycaps if you wanted. I paid $150, letting this go for $120 shipped OBO.Accepting PayPal.