FS: PlayStation VR + Switch Lite + Surface Go + Lenovo Laptops + More.

Playstation VR Headset Skryim + Aim Controller Firewall Zero Hour Bundle

$275 shipped to the CONUS

Oculus Go Headset (32GB) + Controller

$125 shipped to the CONUS

SoundBlaster X7

$200 shipped to the CONUS

Lenovo Yoga (3rd Generation)

$400 shipped to the CONUS

Lenovo X1 Carbon (3rd Generation)

$300 shipped to the CONUS

Nintendo Switch Lite (Gray) - SOLD

Microsoft Surface Go - SOLD

So, I am doing a bit of clearing out some unused equipment that I have had for a while. Most of this has been sitting unused for months now, so it's time for this stuff to go. I am motived to sell this stuff, so if you are interested and the listed price is too much, send me a PM with a legit offer.So, here is the list of stuff:Includes:PSVR Headset + control unitMove ControllersPlaystation CameraSkyrim VR Game + PSVR Demo DiscAim Controller + Firewall Zero Hour GameAll original cables, accessories and packagingAll of this is very lightly used and in excellent condition. Everything works perfectly and comes in it's original packaging as well.. This includes PayPal fees.Includes:Oculus Go Headset (32GB)ControllerCharger + Original packagingThis headset is in great condition, and works perfectly. It comes in the original packaging as well.. This includes PayPal fees.Includes:SoundBlaster X7 unitAll original cables, chargers + accessoriesBluetooth receiver (for console mic support)It's with a heavy heart that I am selling this SoundBlaster unit. This was my main headphone driver for quite a while. It still works perfectly and provides amazing sound using either PC or consoles. It is in great shape and includes all original cables and packaging.. This includes PayPal fees.Core i5-8350U @ 1.7GHz8GB RAM500GB SSDIntel 620 UHD Graphics 4GB1920x1080 Touchscreen DisplayIntegrated Stylus IncludedThis laptop is also in like-new condition. It has seen very light use and rarely even left the desk, so there are no signs of wear on the keyboard and the screen is flawless. The battery holds a full charge as well. AC Adapter included.. This includes PayPal fees.Core i5-5300U @ 2.3GHz8GB RAM500GB SSDIntel HD Graphics 5500 4GB1920x1080 DisplayThis laptop is in good condition. There are some minor signs of wear on the keyboard but the keyboard works without issue. There is also some wear on the outer shell of the laptop including some scratches and minor dings. However, these are all cosmetic. The screen is in really good condition with no issues and the battery holds a full charge. AC Adapter is included.. This includes PayPal fees.Thanks for looking and please PM me if interested.