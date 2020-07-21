FS: PlayStation VR + Switch Lite + Surface Go + Lenovo Laptops + More.

kraken0698
Gawd
- Joined
- Jan 16, 2003
- Messages
- 970
So, I am doing a bit of clearing out some unused equipment that I have had for a while. Most of this has been sitting unused for months now, so it's time for this stuff to go. I am motived to sell this stuff, so if you are interested and the listed price is too much, send me a PM with a legit offer.
So, here is the list of stuff:
Playstation VR Headset Skryim + Aim Controller Firewall Zero Hour Bundle
Includes:
PSVR Headset + control unit
Move Controllers
Playstation Camera
Skyrim VR Game + PSVR Demo Disc
Aim Controller + Firewall Zero Hour Game
All original cables, accessories and packaging
All of this is very lightly used and in excellent condition. Everything works perfectly and comes in it's original packaging as well.
$275 shipped to the CONUS. This includes PayPal fees.
Oculus Go Headset (32GB) + Controller
Includes:
Oculus Go Headset (32GB)
Controller
Charger + Original packaging
This headset is in great condition, and works perfectly. It comes in the original packaging as well.
$125 shipped to the CONUS. This includes PayPal fees.
SoundBlaster X7
Includes:
SoundBlaster X7 unit
All original cables, chargers + accessories
Bluetooth receiver (for console mic support)
It's with a heavy heart that I am selling this SoundBlaster unit. This was my main headphone driver for quite a while. It still works perfectly and provides amazing sound using either PC or consoles. It is in great shape and includes all original cables and packaging.
$200 shipped to the CONUS. This includes PayPal fees.
Lenovo Yoga (3rd Generation)
Core i5-8350U @ 1.7GHz
8GB RAM
500GB SSD
Intel 620 UHD Graphics 4GB
1920x1080 Touchscreen Display
Integrated Stylus Included
This laptop is also in like-new condition. It has seen very light use and rarely even left the desk, so there are no signs of wear on the keyboard and the screen is flawless. The battery holds a full charge as well. AC Adapter included.
$400 shipped to the CONUS. This includes PayPal fees.
Lenovo X1 Carbon (3rd Generation)
Core i5-5300U @ 2.3GHz
8GB RAM
500GB SSD
Intel HD Graphics 5500 4GB
1920x1080 Display
This laptop is in good condition. There are some minor signs of wear on the keyboard but the keyboard works without issue. There is also some wear on the outer shell of the laptop including some scratches and minor dings. However, these are all cosmetic. The screen is in really good condition with no issues and the battery holds a full charge. AC Adapter is included.
$300 shipped to the CONUS. This includes PayPal fees.
Nintendo Switch Lite (Gray) - SOLD
Microsoft Surface Go - SOLD
My Heatware Feedback
Thanks for looking and please PM me if interested.
So, here is the list of stuff:
Playstation VR Headset Skryim + Aim Controller Firewall Zero Hour Bundle
Includes:
PSVR Headset + control unit
Move Controllers
Playstation Camera
Skyrim VR Game + PSVR Demo Disc
Aim Controller + Firewall Zero Hour Game
All original cables, accessories and packaging
All of this is very lightly used and in excellent condition. Everything works perfectly and comes in it's original packaging as well.
$275 shipped to the CONUS. This includes PayPal fees.
Oculus Go Headset (32GB) + Controller
Includes:
Oculus Go Headset (32GB)
Controller
Charger + Original packaging
This headset is in great condition, and works perfectly. It comes in the original packaging as well.
$125 shipped to the CONUS. This includes PayPal fees.
SoundBlaster X7
Includes:
SoundBlaster X7 unit
All original cables, chargers + accessories
Bluetooth receiver (for console mic support)
It's with a heavy heart that I am selling this SoundBlaster unit. This was my main headphone driver for quite a while. It still works perfectly and provides amazing sound using either PC or consoles. It is in great shape and includes all original cables and packaging.
$200 shipped to the CONUS. This includes PayPal fees.
Lenovo Yoga (3rd Generation)
Core i5-8350U @ 1.7GHz
8GB RAM
500GB SSD
Intel 620 UHD Graphics 4GB
1920x1080 Touchscreen Display
Integrated Stylus Included
This laptop is also in like-new condition. It has seen very light use and rarely even left the desk, so there are no signs of wear on the keyboard and the screen is flawless. The battery holds a full charge as well. AC Adapter included.
$400 shipped to the CONUS. This includes PayPal fees.
Lenovo X1 Carbon (3rd Generation)
Core i5-5300U @ 2.3GHz
8GB RAM
500GB SSD
Intel HD Graphics 5500 4GB
1920x1080 Display
This laptop is in good condition. There are some minor signs of wear on the keyboard but the keyboard works without issue. There is also some wear on the outer shell of the laptop including some scratches and minor dings. However, these are all cosmetic. The screen is in really good condition with no issues and the battery holds a full charge. AC Adapter is included.
$300 shipped to the CONUS. This includes PayPal fees.
Nintendo Switch Lite (Gray) - SOLD
Microsoft Surface Go - SOLD
My Heatware Feedback
Thanks for looking and please PM me if interested.
Last edited: