FS: Playstation 5 / 3x Intel nucs

fantome2024

May 22, 2007
1,155
got 3 NUCS for sale. they are used and are scratched up but work just fine.

I have 3x NUCs

No power adapters to go with them.

1x BOXNUC8i5BEH2 $125.00 shipped
1x BOXNUC7i5BNK (250gb 8gb ram) $100.00 shipped
1x BOXNUC7i5BNK (512gb 8gb ram) $100.00 shipped

Or all 3 for 250.00 shipped.



Playstation 5 disc edition (415.00 shipped) Paypal FF (console, power cable, controller, and ratchet and clank)

Used 3-4 times only
 

  • pl5.jpg
    pl5.jpg
    197.5 KB · Views: 0
do yoy have pic of the nucs?

also for the BOXNUC8i5BEH2 does it come with ram and drive?

and for the other nuc s is the drive hdd, or ssd?
 
