FS: PlayStation 4 with 9.00 firmware

Hi folks, I have for sale the following items and hoping someone could give them a good home or make great presents out of them.



1. PS4 slim with 9.00 firmware - I'm done tinkering with it, so maybe someone else wants to mess around. Unit is in good physical condition, no dents or cracks, just the usual wear and tear. Included is the PS4, 1 controller, and power cable. I also upgraded the SSD to a 512GB Samsung SSD, and I can also include the original 500GB HDD. I'm asking $150 shipped for everything.







2. Pixel 8 (not Pro) - This was purchased for the wife as a backup phone, but she insists on using hers until it dies or stops getting security updates. Phone was purchased by me unlocked from Best Buy and is still sealed. How about $500 shipped for this one.