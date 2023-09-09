FS - Playstation 4 2tb + Thrustmaster HOTAS w/ Ace Combat 7 + other games

My PS4 has been collecting dust, so it's time for it to find a new happy home. This is a launch model PS4 CUH-1001A, originally came with a 500gb hdd which I upgraded a long time ago to a 2tb hdd. Adult owned, non smoker. The unit is clean, I wiped it down and blew out the vents, everything works fine. Comes in original box with original unused cables (power, HDMI, controller charging cable, unused earpiece. The Dualshock 4 is a replacement blue model CUH-ZCT1U, holds a charge well (as well as any DS4 does, LOL). Optical drive works fine, wifi works fine. Fans are fine, nothing noisy or failing.
Comes with Thrustmaster T.Flight Hotas 4 controller (this also works with PC, bonus) which was a blast with Ace Combat 7 + SW Squadrons.
Includes games in original cases (in no particular order):
Ace Combat 7
Prey
Call of Duty - Modern Warfare
Mass Effect - Andromeda
Tekken 7
Dirt 4
Madden 18 (yeah yeah I know)
Destiny 2 Forsaken
Everybody's golf
I upgraded to the latest software (10.71) and did a system wipe, it's clean and ready to roll.
I want to sell this all as a bundle, I've already packed it all up and don't want to piece it out. It will be shipped in 2 boxes, I didn't have one big enough for everything and the Thrustmaster box was girthy. Shipping by UPS ground, with insurance, is going to cost me $25-30 out of pocket.
I think $200 shipped (USA lower 48) is fair considering it's condition and the Thrustmaster stick.
Hit me up if anyone has any questions.
Preferred payment is Paypal F&F. My Heatware is "Burticus" = https://www.heatware.com/u/112647/to
Comes with Thrustmaster T.Flight Hotas 4 controller (this also works with PC, bonus) which was a blast with Ace Combat 7 + SW Squadrons.
Includes games in original cases (in no particular order):
Ace Combat 7
Prey
Call of Duty - Modern Warfare
Mass Effect - Andromeda
Tekken 7
Dirt 4
Madden 18 (yeah yeah I know)
Destiny 2 Forsaken
Everybody's golf
I upgraded to the latest software (10.71) and did a system wipe, it's clean and ready to roll.
I want to sell this all as a bundle, I've already packed it all up and don't want to piece it out. It will be shipped in 2 boxes, I didn't have one big enough for everything and the Thrustmaster box was girthy. Shipping by UPS ground, with insurance, is going to cost me $25-30 out of pocket.
I think $200 shipped (USA lower 48) is fair considering it's condition and the Thrustmaster stick.
Hit me up if anyone has any questions.
Preferred payment is Paypal F&F. My Heatware is "Burticus" = https://www.heatware.com/u/112647/to
Last edited: