FS: PlayStation 2 with FMCB *price drops*

Hi all, doing some more cleaning / shuffling around for new projects and have the following items for sale. As always, I have heat under einz, prefer F&F paypal or zelle, happy to meet locally around the SF bay area, and thanks for looking!



PlayStation 2 - bought this with the intention of jailbreaking and like the PS5, haven't gotten around to it. It's in great cosmetic condition, and comes with power/RCA cables, first party controller, memory card, and lego star wars disc, and a FMCB memory card. How about $45 shipped?





*sold*

Minisforum MS-01 - 12900H model, with 32GB of RAM. I used this as a mini homelab and realized it's total overkill for my needs. Comes with the unit in great condition, accessories, original box, and a low profile PCIe to 2x m.2 adapter for up to 5 SSDs. I ran an all flash NAS for a while and worked great. How about $350 shipped?



Playstation 5 - I've had this guy since launch waiting to jailbreak and tinker around with homebrew, and I just don't have the time or want at this point. It's on revision 4.50, and has less than 10 hours total use on it over the years so it's in mint condition. Comes in original box with accessories. I'm not sure how to price this one, how about $450 shipped?



Nintendo Switch v1 - this was a launch day console that's been gathering dust. It comes with the original accessories in the original box, a RCM jig, a generic cheap carrying case, and 3rd party stand. The dock was modified into a low profile travel dock, but he original dock enclosure is also included. The unit itself has some signs of wear, but the screen has been behind a (poorly applied) screen protector so it's in good shape. It's on firmware 18.0.1, the joycons were fixed by Nintendo for drifting, and isn't banned as of ~6 months ago when I put it away. The only other things worth mentioning are the kickstand is a bit wobbly/loose, and the fan can be audible at times. How about $110 shipped?