FS:Pixel Buds Pro, Dell XPS 15 with RTX 4050, Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X with RTX 3050

Hi everyone, I'm selling some stuff. Feel free to ask questions
Pixel Buds Pro - $90 shipped
New in box
Selling the Best Buy version of the Dell XPS 15. Laptop is in great condition and performs well. Includes original box
15.6” FHD+ Display 500 nits
Intel i7 13700H
Nvidia RTX 4050 Graphics Card
16gb DDR5 (Upgradable)
1TB NVME SSD (Upgradable, 2nd NVMe slot available)
Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X - $500 shipped
https://www.lenovo.com/us/en/p/lapt...s/lenovo-slim-7-pro-x-14-inch-amd/len101l0011
In good condition, was my main laptop for a year. Does not include original box.
Ryzen 9 6900HS with RTX 3050 4GB
14.5″ 3K Glossy Touchscreen, 120hz 100% sRGB
1TB SSD, 32 GB LPDDR5
2 x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1, IR & 1080p FHD
70Whr with 100W USB-C adapter
Backlit Keyboard, Windows Home, Weighs 3.6 lbs
--------------
ThinkBook 16+ 2023 - SOLD
Pixel 8 - SOLD
