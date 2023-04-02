FS: Pixel 8 with Pixel Buds Pro, Dell XPS 15 with RTX 4050, Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X with RTX 3050, ThinkBook 16+ wth RTX 4050

ToyYoda03
Hi everyone, I'm selling some stuff. Feel free to ask questions
Pixel 8 with Pixel Buds Pro - $600 shipped - Pics
Unlocked, obsidian, with 256gb of storage. Purchased from Best Buy. I upgraded to the Pro and can't return it unfortunately. Comes with new Pixel Buds Pro. Includes 3 cases for gripping.
There are light surface scratches on the screen, I couldn't capture a picture of them. In just the right light you can see them with the screen off but are not noticeable during use
Selling the Best Buy version of the Dell XPS 15. Laptop is in great condition and performs well. Includes original box
15.6” FHD+ Display 500 nits
Intel i7 13700H
Nvidia RTX 4050 Graphics Card
16gb DDR5 (Upgradable)
1TB NVME SSD (Upgradable, 2nd NVMe slot available)
Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X - $500 shipped
https://www.lenovo.com/us/en/p/lapt...s/lenovo-slim-7-pro-x-14-inch-amd/len101l0011
In good condition, was my main laptop for a year. Does not include original box.
Ryzen 9 6900HS with RTX 3050 4GB
14.5″ 3K Glossy Touchscreen, 120hz 100% sRGB
1TB SSD, 32 GB LPDDR5
2 x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1, IR & 1080p FHD
70Whr with 100W USB-C adapter
Backlit Keyboard, Windows Home, Weighs 3.6 lbs
ThinkBook 16+ 2023 - $800 shipped
https://www.aliexpress.us/item/3256805723047216.html?gatewayAdapt=glo2usa4itemAdapt
In good condition, has light use. Includes original box
Ryzen R7-7840H with RTX4050 6GB
2.5K 120Hz 100% sRGB 16:10 Display
1TB SSD (2nd NVMe slot available), 32GB LPDDR5
USB 4, USB-C 3.2 Gen2, USB-A 3.2 Gen1, USB-A 2.0, HDMI 2.1, Ethernet
1080p Webcam with Windows Hello, Privacy Shutter
71Wh Battery, 100w USB-C Charger
Backlit Keyboard, Windows Home, Weighs 4.1 lbs
