FS: Pixel 7 Pro 512GB (Unlocked)

Google Pixel 7 Pro 512GB (Unlocked)Had a screen protector applied since new sozero scratches on the screenPhone is in mint condition.Was always in a case and well cared for.Unlocked for any Carrier. Purchased directly from Google.Comes with original box & cablesComes with Torras caseI accept PayPal, Venmo, cashappHeatware: Nirad9erPrice: $825 shipped