FS: Pixel 7 Pro 512GB (Unlocked)

N

Nirad9er

2[H]4U
Joined
Feb 18, 2004
Messages
2,870
Google Pixel 7 Pro 512GB (Unlocked)

Had a screen protector applied since new so
zero scratches on the screen

Phone is in mint condition.
Was always in a case and well cared for.

Unlocked for any Carrier. Purchased directly from Google.

Comes with original box & cables
Comes with Torras case

I accept PayPal, Venmo, cashapp
Heatware: Nirad9er
Price: $825 shipped

20230214_153820.jpg20230214_153852.jpg20230214_153925.jpg20230214_153937.jpg20230214_153946.jpg20230214_154143.jpg
 
