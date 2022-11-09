FS: Pixel 6 Cases - New; Want: PS4 Games

2 New Pixel 6 cases I ordered from AliExpress - I ordered Pixel 6 instead of 6 Pro :/
Blue and Black colors, they are a thinner case with a soft material back
$5 each shipped or $8 shipped for both
Looking for these PS4 games - Astro Bot VR, Infamous Second Son, Bioshock Collection, Until Dawn. Preferably complete with case in good/great condition.
LMK via PM
Heatware and Ebay refs under Trader05
Blue and Black colors, they are a thinner case with a soft material back
$5 each shipped or $8 shipped for both
Looking for these PS4 games - Astro Bot VR, Infamous Second Son, Bioshock Collection, Until Dawn. Preferably complete with case in good/great condition.
LMK via PM
Heatware and Ebay refs under Trader05
Last edited: