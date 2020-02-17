FS: Pixel 3a XL, $190 shipped

Trader Reviews for Toy-Yoda | HeatWare.com Heatware is a user feedback/rating database for user-to-user online transactions. Rate users when buying computer parts, electronics, auto parts, mobile phones, etc.

Just upgraded to a Pixel 4 XL and no longer need this phone. Phone works great, battery life is fantastic. I really liked this phone. Color is Purplish but looks more like an off-white in person. I am the 2nd owner, bought it used off of Swappa. No manufacturer warranty is included. Phone was used without a case or screen protector, I didn't baby it but I didn't unnecessarily abuse it either. It has signs of wear but has held up well. Overall it's in above-fair condition but I wouldn't call it good because there is one noticeable scratch in the center of the screen, not as noticeable when turned on. Includes case and a generic charger, non-fast charger.Will upload photos later today. $190 shipped