FS: Pixel 3 XL - 64 GB - Black

Hi all -
I have a black 64gb pixel 3xl. Physically in excellent condition, one tiny dead pixel in the top right and not really noticeable unless you're looking for it.
Comes with case and screen protector installed and all the original packaging. None of the accessories have been used and are all brand new.
Im looking for $225 shipped. Pictures below and heat under immaage.
Pictures here -
Pictures here -
