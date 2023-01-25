FS: Pixel 3 128GB Black Google Edition

Trader05

Hey guys,

Recently Google replaced my Pixel 3 that had a bulging battery and received this refurb. It's basically mint and I charged it a few times to make sure its good to go.
Comes with a free thin case. This is a google edition = unlockable bootloader.

$120 shipped

Pictures
 
