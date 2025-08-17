FS: Pioneer MVH-P8200 Head Unit, Dell Perc HBA 330+ card, Vintage HP PS/2 Keyboard - Brand New, Free Items Giveaway | WTB: Samsung S8



2FA enabled Can ship or do Local pickup in NJ near zipcode 07067. Paypal / Zelle accepted. Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/52718/to

Want to buy: Samsung S8 with Android 9

Pioneer MVH-P8200 Head unit. The first head unit that went CD Less. Accepts USB with .mp3 files, 3.5mm front jack aux input, SD Card slot behind the faceplate. Connected to a power supply and tested.

Comes with wiring harness, Remote, battery for the remote is working (CR2025 coin battery). Ships in retail box.

$130 shipped

Video of RCA Amp Outputs working. I will do a test for the headunit individual speaker outputs in a bit.

Dell Perc HBA 330+ with two SATA breakout Cables (supports up to 8 drives). Comes with 40mm 12 volt fan (active cooling recommended).

Card was used with TrueNAS, and is already set to IT MODE.

$42 shipped

Vintage HP PS/2 Keyboard - Brand new in box

Model: C3759A ABA

$85 > $70 > $65 Shipped

SOLD:

Gigabyte Nvidia 1650 4GB model GV-N1650WF2OC-4GD > https://www.gigabyte.com/Graphics-Card/GV-N1650WF2OC-4GD

$60

>

$58

>

$51

>> SOLD

Raspi 4B 1GB (New in box) + Case + 32GB MicroSD // Raspi 3B 1GB + Case + 32GB MicroSD // Pi Camera Module 5MP 1080p OV5647

Will sell the entire set for $70 >> $55 shipped SOLD

