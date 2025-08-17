FS: Pioneer MVH-P8200 Head Unit, Dell Perc HBA 330+ card, Vintage HP PS/2 Keyboard - Brand New, Free Items Giveaway | WTB: Samsung S8

MooCow
Apr 13, 2000
9,054
Can ship or do Local pickup in NJ near zipcode 07067. Paypal / Zelle accepted. Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/52718/to
2FA enabled
Want to buy: Samsung S8 with Android 9
For sale:
Pioneer MVH-P8200 Head unit. The first head unit that went CD Less. Accepts USB with .mp3 files, 3.5mm front jack aux input, SD Card slot behind the faceplate. Connected to a power supply and tested.
Comes with wiring harness, Remote, battery for the remote is working (CR2025 coin battery). Ships in retail box.
$130 shipped
Video of RCA Amp Outputs working. I will do a test for the headunit individual speaker outputs in a bit.
View: https://youtu.be/Kc49hS_p_qg
Dell Perc HBA 330+ with two SATA breakout Cables (supports up to 8 drives). Comes with 40mm 12 volt fan (active cooling recommended).
Card was used with TrueNAS, and is already set to IT MODE.
$42 shipped
Vintage HP PS/2 Keyboard - Brand new in box
Model: C3759A ABA
$85 > $70 > $65 Shipped
Free Items: https://hardforum.com/threads/the-h...ebies-thread.1275498/page-299#post-1046200828
SOLD:
Gigabyte Nvidia 1650 4GB model GV-N1650WF2OC-4GD > https://www.gigabyte.com/Graphics-Card/GV-N1650WF2OC-4GD
$60 > $58 > $51 >> SOLD
Raspi 4B 1GB (New in box) + Case + 32GB MicroSD // Raspi 3B 1GB + Case + 32GB MicroSD // Pi Camera Module 5MP 1080p OV5647
Will sell the entire set for
$70 >> $55 shipped SOLD
