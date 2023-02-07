FS: Phanteks Evolv X case, Corsair maglev fans, H170i AIO. Also: subcompact RTX 3080, Synology, 4TB NVMe, other gear

Thug Esquire
💡 Toggle Adblock if you can't see the photos on Heatware.
💰 I accept most payment methods, and I accept credit cards via Square. PayPal via F&F only.
🏷️ See something you like? I will beat any price. Propose a combo!
Willing to trade if you have:
- RTX 4080 Founders Edition
- Silverstone RM51 5u case (local preferred)
- Rackmount 1500VA+ UPS with newish batteries (local only)
- Newegg or Amazon gift card(s)
Update: added Phanteks case, added photos of AIO
For [H] members only: a pre-assembled combo deal
Take the Synology, the matching 10GbE/dual NVMe card, and both Kioxia NVMe drives for $1400 total shipped. Card and drives will come pre-installed. Just bring your own spinning disks!
$180 - Phanteks Evolv X, Galaxy Silver
Excellent condition. Price is local cash.
Photos
$49 - Meraki MR42-HW WiFi 5 access point (unclaimed)
Includes the original box/mounting hardware. You will need a separate software license to use this. Price shipped lower 48.
Photos
$79 - Uplift Desk Desk Extension, Black (ACC036)
Fits desks of depth 30". Note condition of corners in pictures; ships in retail box. Structurally sound. Price shipped lower 48.
Photos
$16 - NETGEAR AC1200 Wi-Fi Range Extender (EX6120-100NAS)
Your internet experience will thank you. Price is shipped.
Photos
$809 - Synology DiskStation DS1819+
Great shape (see pics), fully functional. 8GB RAM installed. Diskless. Includes original power cable and Ethernet cables and mounting hardware, all unused. Ships with original box (protected inside another shipping box). One disk caddy is missing a single rubber washer. Price includes shipping.
Photos
$255 - Kioxia XG8 4TB NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD
I have two of these. CDI attached. Selling as pair. Price is shipped per drive.
Photos
$549 - HP OEM RTX 3080
HP OEM 3080 which uses 2x PCIe 8-pin and has a compact fan cooler. Fit very nicely inside my HTPC. Price is shipped.
Photos
$230 - Synology E10M20-T1 10GbE and dual M2 NVMe add-in card
Add a 10GbE RJ45 and dual M.2 NVMe SSDs to your Synology. Compatible with the DS1819+ that I'm also selling. Like new. Price is shipped.
Please check compatibility before buying. [Synology Link]
Photos
$110 - Samsung 970 EVO Plus 2TB PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSD
CrystalDiskInfo attached. Price is shipped.
Photos
$289 - Corsair H170i Elite LCD 420mm (3x140mm) AIO water cooler
Ships in the original box with all included parts. This cooler includes 3x ML140 RGB Elite maglev fans. Price is shipped.
Photos
$99 - Corsair iCUE ML140 RGB Elite Premium maglev fans (3 pack)
Bought these for a build that never happened. These fans are basically mint. Price is shipped and includes all three fans.
Photos
$49 - Corsair ML140 premium maglev fans (no RGB) 3-pack
Excellent condition. Price is shipped for all three.
Photos
My HeatWare Feedback
