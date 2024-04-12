  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
FS: Phanteks Enthoo Primo Case & Phateks RGB Fans

C

celwin

[H]ard|Gawd
Oct 18, 2006
1,559
Phanteks Enthoo Primo case. Comes with 4 fans. Front blue led strip does not work. Can most likely fix it by soldering the loose connection. As I have done that in the past with success. But my soldering skills sucks so it came loose. Everything else in excellent condition.
For the discerning PC enthusiast looking for a clean seamless fans look. Brand new three pack Phanteks D30 140mm RGB fans in white. only opened to verify contents and never used.
Case: $75 local pickup only. I'm in zip 11003
Fans: $85 shipped

20240411_084524_HDR.jpg20240411_084519_HDR.jpg20240411_084545_HDR.jpg20240411_084555_HDR.jpg20240411_084536.jpg20240411_085005_HDR.jpgfans.jpg
 

