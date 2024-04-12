FS: Phanteks Enthoo Primo Case & Phateks RGB Fans

Phanteks Enthoo Primo case. Comes with 4 fans. Front blue led strip does not work. Can most likely fix it by soldering the loose connection. As I have done that in the past with success. But my soldering skills sucks so it came loose. Everything else in excellent condition.
For the discerning PC enthusiast looking for a clean seamless fans look. Brand new three pack Phanteks D30 140mm RGB fans in white. only opened to verify contents and never used.
Case: $75 local pickup only. I'm in zip 11003
Fans: $85 shipped
