FS: PC Parts: MSI GTX 1050 Ti Low Profile, i5 6500, ASRock Z170 ITX MB, and more

ASRock Fatality Z170 Gaming-ITX

- $65

Crucial 16GB (2X8GB) DDR4 RAM - 2133, CL15

- $55

Samsung 840 EVO 500GB SSD

- $65

HDPlex 160 DC-ATX PSU

- $45

I have several PC parts for sale. All prices are(USPS Flat Rate when possible). All parts are in working order.More pictures or details are available on request.Includes full height and low profile bracket. Used about 3.5 years.3.2 GHz (3.6 boost), 4 Core/Thread CPU, 65W TDP. Includes unused stock heatsink/fan. Used about 4.5 years.Includes I/O shield and SATA cables, but missing the WiFi antenna. Used about 4.5 years.Used about 4.5 years.Used about 5 years, total 10.3TB written.Direct-plug, 160W DC-DC PSU, accepts 16-24V from a suitable AC-DC converter with a 7.4*5.0 mm DC plug. Includes 4+4 pin CPU cable and 4x SATA cable, but missing the 6+2 pin PCIE cable. Used about 4.5 years.